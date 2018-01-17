Gene Steratore will be referee for Super Bowl LII

Steratore and Bergman are officiating in their first Super Bowl. Previously, both were alternates (Steratore in XLIV; Bergman in 50.) Boston (XXXIV and XLVII) and Hill (XL and XLIX) will officiate their third Super Bowl. Ellison (XLIII), Edwards (50) and Paganelli (XLI) will work their second Super Bowl. Edwards was also an alternate in Super Bowl XLVIII.