Around the League

Presented By

Gene Smith fired as Jacksonville Jaguars GM

Published: Dec 31, 2012 at 12:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't waste any time.

They officially became the first team to make a move on "Black Monday," sending out a press release at 8:10 a.m. ET announcing they have parted ways with general manager Gene Smith.

"I met with Gene Smith this morning to inform him of my decision to go in a new direction and thank him for his dedication to the Jaguars since the inception of the franchise," Jaguars owner Shah Khan said in a statement. "I am personally appreciative for his efforts during my first season of ownership in the NFL.

"Gene is a good man with a long career ahead of him in football, and I know this season was as difficult for him as anyone with our organization. I sincerely wish Gene and his family the very best, today and always."

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi first reported the long-expected move on Sunday's "First on the Field."

Smith's drafts were uneven, failing to fix the Jaguars' problems at quarterback and defensive end. And like so many others, Smith ultimately was undone by a poor first-round quarterback selection: Blaine Gabbert went No. 8 overall in the 2011 draft. The Jaguars also spent a great deal of money in free agency on players like linebacker Clint Session and wide receiver Laurent Robinson.

Smith also showed a nice ability to find talent out of small schools, like cornerback Derek Cox (William & Mary) and wide receiver Cecil Shorts (Mount Union), but Jacksonville's overall talent base didn't improve enough under the GM's four-year tenure. The team's No. 10 overall pick from 2010, Tyson Alualu, was a surprise pick who underachieved.

It all led to a 2-14 record for the Jaguars in 2012, the worst season since the franchise began in 1996.

Coach Mike Mularkey's fate remains uncertain. He is scheduled to meet with the media as usual Monday. It is likely that the next GM will decide whether or not to retain Mularkey.

That's not a great sign for him. New bosses usually want to make their own hires.

UPDATE: Mularkey told players in a team meeting that he's still the head coach after talking with the owner Thursday and Monday, according to Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW