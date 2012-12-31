Gene Smith fired as Jacksonville Jaguars GM

They officially became the first team to make a move on "Black Monday," sending out a press release at 8:10 a.m. ET announcing they have parted ways with general manager Gene Smith.
"I met with Gene Smith this morning to inform him of my decision to go in a new direction and thank him for his dedication to the Jaguars since the inception of the franchise," Jaguars owner Shah Khan said in a statement. "I am personally appreciative for his efforts during my first season of ownership in the NFL.
"Gene is a good man with a long career ahead of him in football, and I know this season was as difficult for him as anyone with our organization. I sincerely wish Gene and his family the very best, today and always."
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi first reported the long-expected move on Sunday's "First on the Field."
Smith's drafts were uneven, failing to fix the Jaguars' problems at quarterback and defensive end. And like so many others, Smith ultimately was undone by a poor first-round quarterback selection: Blaine Gabbert went No. 8 overall in the 2011 draft. The Jaguars also spent a great deal of money in free agency on players like linebacker Clint Session and wide receiver Laurent Robinson.
Smith also showed a nice ability to find talent out of small schools, like cornerback Derek Cox (William & Mary) and wide receiver Cecil Shorts (Mount Union), but Jacksonville's overall talent base didn't improve enough under the GM's four-year tenure. The team's No. 10 overall pick from 2010, Tyson Alualu, was a surprise pick who underachieved.
It all led to a 2-14 record for the Jaguars in 2012, the worst season since the franchise began in 1996.
Coach Mike Mularkey's fate remains uncertain. He is scheduled to meet with the media as usual Monday. It is likely that the next GM will decide whether or not to retain Mularkey.
That's not a great sign for him. New bosses usually want to make their own hires.
UPDATE: Mularkey told players in a team meeting that he's still the head coach after talking with the owner Thursday and Monday, according to Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.