Gary Kubiak won't commit to Case Keenum as QB

"Y'all miss me?"Gary Kubiak asked reporters Wednesday, in his first meeting with the media since a mini-stroke forced him to step aside as coach of the Houston Texans.
Kubiak fully expects to man the sideline Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, taking back the reins of a team that's lost seven consecutive games but showed moxie behind second-year quarterback Case Keenum.
Keenum's chemistry with Andre Johnson has produced this season's sixth-best quarterback-receiver combination, but Kubiak announced that he isn't ready to commit to the upstart passer just yet.
The coach hasn't given up on Matt Schaub, who morphed into an interception machine this season before giving way to Keenum. Kubiak said Schaub "is playing really hard" and wants back on the field before the season closes.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Kubiak and his assistants have "frustrated" the team's front office. Inserting Schaub back into the lineup won't help matters.
In an otherwise lost campaign, the Texans have found something special in Keenum. We doubt Schaub is part of the plan going forward in Houston. If Kubiak botches this decision, he might not be, either.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 10 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.