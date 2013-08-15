Gary Kubiak hopes Arian Foster will practice Monday

The Texans have proceeded cautiously with their prized jewel all offseason. Foster -- coming off a 1,424-yard, 15-touchdown ground campaign -- remains tucked away on the active/physically unable to perform list, but his calf is fine, Kubiak said this week. Assuming the back issues melt away, we'll get our first taste of Foster in live action against the Saints -- and he looms as a lock to start Week 1.