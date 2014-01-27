Gary Kubiak hired to run Baltimore Ravens' offense

A new, intriguing name entered Baltimore's offensive coordinator search Monday and claimed the job.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gary Kubiak will be the Baltimore Ravens' new offensive play-caller. Along with the addition of Kubiak, former Texans coordinator Rick Dennison will be joining the staff as well, Rapoport noted.
Rapoport reported that Kubiak was also in talks with the Cleveland Browns last week about their offensive coordinator spot. But he wanted a little too much power than the Browns were willing to give, according to Rapoport. Kubiak would have wanted to be a pseudo- "head coach of the offense," and the Browns weren't ready to go that far. It looks like the Ravens didn't mind handing the keys over.
Kubiak brings a wealth of experience and a proven system to Baltimore. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has professed wanting "balance" -- which in 2014 translates to "we want to run more than most teams." Kubiak fits that profile well. Joe Flacco seems like an excellent fit for Kubiak's system that uses a lot of bootlegs and play-action passing.
"You build your offense around your quarterback," Kubiak said. "It starts with Joe."