Gary Kubiak fired as Houston Texans head coach

McNair told reporters that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will take over as interim coach for the remainder of the campaign. He also announced that young quarterback Case Keenum will start the rest of the way. General manager Rick Smith, who sat beside McNair during the news conference, is safe. The Texans also fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano. Marciano's assistant Bob Ligashesky will oversee the special-teams unit for the final three games, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Houston later announced those moves.