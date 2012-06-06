Gary Kubiak criticizes Texans' practice effort

He's your classic "player's coach," and that reputation was on display Wednesday when he allowed players to hit the practice field without helmets.
The lackluster results seems to have left Kubiak regretting his decision.
"I took their helmets off today and gave them a little bone, so to speak, and they didn't respond to it," Kubiak said in a post-practice interview session. "Last year's team responded to it very well. This year's team's first chance wasn't very good. I told them I'll give them one more chance tomorrow and there won't be any more (if it's not better).
"2011 is over, it's 2012 and we've got a lot of work."
Nothing much to read into here, other than Kubiak wanting to send a message that last season's AFC South title and run to the divisional playoffs shouldn't have left the Texans satisfied.
We're sure that not the case, but this is what coaches do.