Gary Kubiak collapses during Houston Texans game

Coach Gary Kubiak was taken off the field on a stretcher Sunday night after collapsing near the team's bench on his way to the locker room at halftime during the Houston Texans' 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Kubiak, 52, was responsive to medical personnel before he was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field. Kubiak never lost consciousness and did not suffer a heart attack, NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported, per the Texans' media relations staff.
Wyche said Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Final" that there seemed to be some sense of relief on the bench that nothing urgent seemed to be in play regarding Kubiak's health.
General manager Rick Smith sounded an optimistic note after the game, telling NBC that Kubiak was stable. All his vital signs were positive. Kubiak was "light-headed" and "dizzy."
"Hopefully Gary is back with us tomorrow," Smith said.
The Texans said the coach was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. He was conscious and had his family with him.
Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took over as acting head coach in the second half, with Houston eventually blowing an 18-point lead to lose the game.