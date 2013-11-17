Gary Kubiak coaching Houston Texans from press box

Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak will, in fact, coach from the press box Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the team decided Kubiak was well enough to return two weeks after suffering a mini-stroke, but he'll call plays from the box instead of from the sideline. There still was some concern as recently as Friday as to whether Kubiak would be healthy enough to coach.
Kubiak will resume his offensive play-calling duties and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison will move to the sideline, the Houston Chronicle reported. Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips will hold the challenge flag, but Kubiak said Friday he will retain all decision-making.
The play-calling scenario shouldn't disrupt the offense, as Kubiak has relayed calls through quarterbacks coach Karl Dorrell all season. Kubiak also coached from the press box during his days as offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos.