Garrett's thought process leaves LeBron shaking his head

LeBron James isn't always known for his prowess in close and late situations, so he certainly knows a crunch-time flub when he sees it.
The Miami Heat star is an avid Dallas Cowboys fans, meaning he was one of millions who couldn't make sense of Jason Garrett's thought process on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
"Somebody tell me why we would call TO on our own kicker!" James or a well-compensated handler tweeted. "Ice our own guy! SMH!"
(SMH translates to "shaking my head" in Internet parlance.)
James also took exception to Garrett's decision to settle for a 49-yard field goal at the end of regulation.
"Dez caught the 1st down pass with 26 secs and 2 TO's left," he wrote. "Call TO right then and see if we can get closer for Bailey with 1 TO left. OT now"
Bailey, of course, made the field goal that was waved off and missed the one that counted. The Cowboys went on to lose in overtime.
Opportunity lost in Big D, but as James helpfully told his Twitter followers, the Cowboys remain atop their division.
There's something about LeBron James tweeting straight-forward updates on the NFL standings that we find infinitely amusing.