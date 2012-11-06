Garrett Reynolds placed on Atlanta Falcons' injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have placed offensive guard Garrett Reynolds on injured reserve with a lower back injury.
Harrison: Week 10 Power Rankings
What is the league pecking order through nine weeks of play? Elliot Harrison reshuffles the NFL deck at midseason. **More ...**
Reynolds started six games this season before missing the last two games. Rookie Peter Konz moved up as the starter as the Falcons (8-0) remained the NFL's only unbeaten team.
Manley was signed by Atlanta as an undrafted rookie out of Toledo in April. He later was signed to the Falcons' practice squad.
Atlanta plays at New Orleans on Sunday.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press