Garrett Graham, Houston Texans sign 3-year contract

Garrett Graham is a rarity among free agents. He hit the open market, and then he returned to his original team.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Graham agreed to remain with the team, according to a source informed of his plans. It's a three-year deal at roughly $3.75 million per year, Rapoport reported. The team officially announced the signing later.
Graham was one of the most intriguing names available in free agency because of his pass-catching ability.
In Graham and second-year pro Ryan Griffin, the Texans have a promising tight-end tandem. They probably will look for a better blocker at the position in free agency and the draft. The team released Owen Daniels on Tuesday.
Graham was our No. 86 player available entering free agency. Guys like Jermichael Finley and Brandon Pettigrew are still available, but Pettigrew could be signing somewhere shortly.