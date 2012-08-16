Garrett Brown of San Diego Chargers suspended four games

SAN DIEGO -- The NFL has suspended San Diego Chargers defensive tackle Garrett Brown without pay for the team's first four regular-season games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Jeremiah: Preseason Week 2 primer
What should we watch for in Week 2 of the preseason? Daniel Jeremiah provides intriguing subplots for every game. More ...
Brown, who signed as a free agent, will be eligible to return to the Chargers' active roster on Oct. 1.
The league said Thursday that Brown is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and exhibition games.
General manager A.J. Smith didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
"It's about as shocking as anything," said John Pace, Brown's agent, according to the North County Times. "I can assure you it's nothing major, and it must have come from an over-the-counter supplement. It's a shame it had to happen, and it does impede on his progress."
"There really is no reaction other than it's a league issue," coach Norv Turner said. "The league handles those things. Everyone knows what the penalties are. And they handle it with the players."
The league didn't say what substance Brown tested positive for.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.