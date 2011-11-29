Garrard wishes he could've made things right for Del Rio, Jags

"I just think trying to ask a rookie quarterback to go out there and make the plays for you that you need, I know Blaine is going to be a very good quarterback in this league, but I, myself, personally didn't want that to happen to him that early," Garrard said Tuesday on Sirius XM Radio. "I wanted to be the quarterback that gave him the time to learn the system, learn being in the offense, learn being in the league. Especially without an offseason for him to go through, I knew it would be tough for him to be thrown out there.