Garcon: RG3 'can be just as good' as Peyton Manning

After spending his first four years with Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, Garcon was on hand last season for Robert Griffin III's epic rookie outing with the Washington Redskins. After what he saw in 2012, Garcon believes Griffin is headed for a Manning-like career.
"(Griffin) can be just as good as Peyton," Garcon told NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Thursday.
Garcon called both quarterbacks "natural leaders," saying they "take control of the huddle, the meetings ... and communicate with all the players."
"Peyton's very skilled with his arm, Robert is skilled with his arm and his legs, so that's what makes him more dynamic and more dangerous," Garcon said, "but they are very similar. ... Robert's going to be very good, and just as good as Peyton."
It's a wildly premature comparison. Manning has set the bar since the late '90s. Griffin -- rookie heroics aside -- is a newbie, but what we saw from the Redskins' passer last season was encouraging. Garcon was asked point-blank how far his young quarterback can go. Now it's Griffin's job to live up to it.