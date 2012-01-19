Garcia wishes he could relive 49ers-Giants '02 wild-card classic

Published: Jan 19, 2012 at 10:20 AM

Bring up the 2002 NFC Wild Card Game between the 49ers and Giants to Jeff Garcia, and the smile on his face becomes infectious.

"That will rank as one of my all-time favorite experiences as far as playing the game," Garcia told NFL.com on Thursday. "It was one of those games where your back's against the wall. You don't know how it's going to turn out, but you have to change what is happening."

The 49ers and Giants will meet again Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, but it's hard to believe they can match the classic encounter they had Jan. 5, 2003, at Candlestick Park.

San Francisco trailed 38-14 with 4:27 left in the third quarter before Garcia and Co. staged one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

» Touchdown pass to Terrell Owens.
» Two-point conversion pass to Owens.
» Touchdown run by Garcia (strikingly similar to Alex Smith's last week).
» Two-point conversion pass to Owens.
» Jeff Chandler field goal.
» Touchdown pass to Tai Streets.

All while the Giants' offense suddenly went cold. Add it up, and the 49ers scored 25 unanswered points to complete a victory that forever will live in team lore.

NFC Championship breakdown

With two fierce defenses

on the field, the team that best controls the line of scrimmage Sunday could win the NFC Championship Game. More ...

"It just so happened that for that last quarter-plus, everything fell into place," Garcia said. "It's one of those moments, for me, that you wish you could bottle and just savor for the rest of your life. Because that experience, especially right after the game, was one of the greatest I've ever had playing the game."

A little luck definitely went a long way for the 49ers that day. Jeremy Shockey dropped a sure touchdown pass in the end zone late in the third quarter, and Giants long snapper Trey Junkin botched two field-goal snaps, including on the last play of the game. There might or might not have been a pass-interference penalty that wasn't called on San Francisco during that play, but Garcia makes no apologies.

"Little things here and there definitely fell into our side," Garcia said. "But we still had to put it together and finish drives with touchdowns and two-point conversions and all those things. We did it, man. We did it, and it was a great team effort."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW