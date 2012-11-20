'Gangnam Style' invading Toronto for Bills-Seahawks

"Gangnam Style," which sits somewhere between "Macarena" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in discussion of cringeworthy cultural phenomena, will build on its unlikely bond with the NFL next month.
Buffalo Bills fans on the fence about hoofing it to Toronto to see their team play against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 16 can now factor in a live halftime performance by Psy.
According to the Bills' official site, Psy will perform his signature hit alongside "more than 60 dancers, Buffalo Jills Cheerleaders, and hundreds of contest winners."
The "Gangnam Style" dance has become an on-field meme this season, with players celebrating sacks and touchdowns by emulating the moves of a cherubic Korean rapper.
Check out the video above for some of the best NFL "Gangnam Style" tributes, and try to overlook the fact we opted not to secure the rights for the song itself.