'Game-wrecker' Suggs eyes 'football immortality' with Ravens

The injury to Ray Lewis was supposed to slow down the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Instead, it's gotten better, thanks in large part to the dominating play by linebacker Terrell Suggs.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Suggs a "game-wrecker" after his three sacks and three forced fumbles in a 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Suggs now has 13 sacks on the season, a new career high.
Suggs isn't just a pass-rusher, though. He also has been stout against the run, making him an all-around threat worthy of NFL Defensive Player of the Year contention. But that's not what drives the four-time Pro Bowler.
"None of it matters if I don't get that (piece) of football immortality," Suggs said Sunday, according to The Baltimore Sun. "And every game is one step closer."
"It only counts if we get to Indy and the confetti drops," Suggs said. "I don't really care (about personal awards). I can't help it if you all talk about it. People are talking about it. But what does it matter if we lose our first playoff game? What does anything that any of us have achieved this year mean? Nothing. It's short lived. It don't last forever. But championships do."
At 10-3, the Ravenscurrently sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. In a wide-open conference, this could be Suggs' best chance yet to snag himself a piece of that "football immortality."