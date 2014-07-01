Around the League

Presented By

Game Rewind Notebook: Is Ben Tate bell-cow material?

Published: Jul 01, 2014 at 05:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Tatedidn't come to Cleveland to sit and watch.

While the Browns are talking openly about a backfield by committee, the former Houston Texans runner said last month that his in-house competition is of little concern.

Does Tate have what it takes to fend off rookie Terrance West and secure himself as Cleveland's workhorse come September?

Around the League dialed up Game Rewind to review all of Tate's snaps from last season and assess what the Browns have inherited. Let's dive in:

Tate's upside

The back-by-committee whispers and drafting of West kept Tate off this summer's "Making the Leap" list, but it wasn't so long ago that we were touting the fifth-year back as a breakout candidate in the mold of Michael Turner.

Nestled behind Arian Foster since being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2010, Tate showed the requisite power and playmaking ability when his number was called. After a rookie season lost to injury, Tate rumbled for at least 10 yards on 17.1 percent of his carries over 2011 and 2012, tops among NFL running backs.

His 771 yards last season weren't a career high, but Game Rewind revealed Tate's grittiest campaign to date, playing hurt for much of the year as the only backfield option for a Houston squad spiraling into the abyss.

Tate's a tackle-breaker with the power to fight off initial contact. Just six backs registered more missed tackles in 2013 than Tate's 41, while his 2.4 yards after contact were tied with LeSean McCoy and Matt Forte. After tiring of Trent Richardson's post-snap dance routine, Cleveland won't need to worry about that with Tate: He's quick to the line and shows good vision angling for inside lanes or taking it oustide.

Watch below, as Tate volts past Seattle's front seven before shifting gears and changing direction for extra yards.

Lingering concerns

He's not alone, but Tate can be swallowed up by larger defensive linemen -- watch Houston's Week 6 tilt vs. St. Louis. He also lost fumbles in back-to-back games against Seattle and San Francisco and finished the year with four turnovers, tied for second most among NFL runners.

Durability is an issue with Tate having missed 24 games over his first four seasons. It's worth noting, though, that he selflessly played through the pain of broken ribs down the stretch last autumn. That grit is reflected in his running style: Tate's not a back who gives up with the ball in his hands.

What can we expect this season?

Tate has shown that he can carry the load.

The biggest question is how rapidly West -- fresh from Division II Towson -- develops. The rookie has drawn comparison to Alfred Morris and, like Tate, fits well into Shanny's zone attack.

I still expect Tate to earn the first crack at a starring role. Notching his initial 1,000-yard season is no guarantee, but I like his chances if he can stay on the field.

The Browns, after all, are a candidate to go from leading the NFL in pass attempts to doing the same on the ground just one year later. Everyone -- including Tate -- will eat come September.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates Jay Cutler's ceiling and looks back at the NFL in the '90s.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE