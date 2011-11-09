Gailey recalls Cowboys coaching stint as 'two enjoyable years'

When the Bills meet the Cowboyson Sunday, the media will invariably drum up images of their back-to-back Super Bowl clashes following the 1992 and 1993 campaigns.
Players and coaches came and went, but Jones is on record saying he regrets firing Chan Gailey, who coached the team in 1998 and 1999 to two straight playoff appearances and an 18-14 regular-season record. Jones' remorse has likely grown stronger this season watching Gailey revive the Bills, especially considering he replaced the man with Dave Campo.
"It was two enjoyable years," Gailey diplomatically told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I mean we were fighting to keep our head above water and fighting to try to win games and it was great opportunity for me and I appreciated the opportunity."
Gailey is aware that Jones calls the dismissal one of his biggest mistakes, but Buffalo's general won't look back in anger.
"It's kind of him to say that," Gailey said. "It is what it is. You can't make more out of it or less out of it than what he said. I appreciate him saying it and life goes on. Those coulda, woulda, shoulda things, you think about, but if you dwell on them you're wasting brain cells."