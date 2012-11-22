Gabe Carimi latest to be benched by Chicago Bears

On the same day that guard Chilo Rachal returned to the team after briefly quitting, ESPNChicago.com's Michael C. Wright reported that right tackle Gabe Carimi has been benched.
Carimi, a first-round draft pick last year, confirmed the decision Thursday. Jonathan Scott is expected to replace Carimi at right tackle. Chris Spencer will take over for Rachal, who made the journey from Milan to Minsk and back to Chicago.
All of the change cames just days after the San Francisco 49ers manhandled the Bears in San Francisco.
It speaks volumes about the failure of the Bears' organization to build an offensive line when it has to bench a first-round pick in his second season.