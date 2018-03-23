Funeral mass held for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson

"Some of the tensions of family life brought him disappointment and another loss," Aymond said. It was an apparent allusion to his falling out with daughter Renee, and her two children, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc. They had been in line to take over the Benson business empire but Benson made it known in January 2015 that he intended for Gayle Benson to inherit complete control of the Saints and Pelicans. There followed an unsuccessful attempt by the estranged heirs to have Benson declared mentally incompetent in court.