Fullback Owen Schmitt signs with Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders were set to sign free-agent fullback Owen Schmitt to a one-year contract, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The team later confirmed the signing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Schmitt played under Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Knapp for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2009 season and worked out for the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.
Marcel Reece has started 26 games at fullback for the Raiders over the last two seasons, but he has yet to sign his exclusive rights free-agent tender and isn't participating in the team's voluntary workouts.
Schmitt was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 following a season-ending knee injury to Leonard Weaver, his former teammate with the Seattle Seahawks.
Over a 61-game career, Schmitt has nine carries for 27 yards and 34 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and has made 14 tackles on special teams.