Frostee Rucker, Arizona Cardinals agree on one-year contract

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Free-agent defensive end Frostee Rucker has agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
Rucker started all 16 games with the Cleveland Browns last season, with four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. His 48 tackles were third-most on the team.
Rucker joined the Browns last season after six years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bengals out of USC in 2006.
In his career, Rucker has played in 69 games, 35 as a starter, with 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
