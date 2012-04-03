Freeman calls new Bucs Jackson, Nicks weightroom 'freaks'

Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman said at a news conference Tuesday he was impressed with the work ethic of his new teammates and first-year head coach.
"He's real big on discipline, mental toughness."
The Bucs were busy during the offseason, signing key free agents like WR Vincent Jackson, formerly of the San Diego Chargers, and guard Carl Nicks, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. Freeman praised the attitude of both players, saying he was "really glad to have them."
"You should see them in the weight room, both those guys are freaks," he said.
Freeman added that Jackson was a player whom "defenses will have to be aware of every play."
When asked about learning a new system, Freeman said the offense employs a different terminology than before and that everyone is beginning with the fundamentals.