Free ticket lottery launched for 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas

Published: Feb 20, 2018 at 03:00 AM

The free ticket lottery for the 2018 NFL Draft, taking place in Dallas from April 26 to April 28, opens today. This year will mark the first time that the event is hosted at an NFL stadium, creating opportunities to accommodate the most fans in history.

By visiting NFL.com/FanMobilePass, fans can register for an opportunity to win free tickets for themselves and a guest to access seating inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys, to watch the event live.

The 2018 NFL Draft site will also encompass the outdoor plazas, creating a larger than life atmosphere. This includes the free NFL Draft Experience presented by Dannon® Oikos® Triple Zero, which will take over the area directly outside the stadium. It will be the largest free festival ever created by the League, spanning the size of 26 football fields and featuring immersive experiences, virtual reality, player appearances, and more.

Fan Mobile Pass also provides fans attending the NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero with the chance to receive standby theater tickets -- as seats become available -- by checking-in on Thursday for Round 1, Friday for Rounds 2-3, and Saturday for Rounds 4-7.

The NFL Draft has grown into one of the biggest sporting events of the year. A record-breaking 250,000 fans attended the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia, along with more than 1,800 accredited media who covered it. In total, the event generated more than $94 million in economic impact for the city, surpassing initial projections and supporting an estimated 30,000 local jobs.

Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft -- which was broadcast live on ESPN and NFL Network – was the most-watched cable program of the week and the most-watched sports event of the week on both broadcast and cable networks. During its three days, Draft programming claimed five out of the top 10 spots among sports events, including the No. 1 spot.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN at the following times:

-- Thursday, April 26 -- 8:00 PM ET

-- Friday, April 27 -- 7:00 PM ET

-- Saturday, April 28 -- 12:00 PM ET

Important Dates for Fans:

February 20: Fans may now register for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass. By registering, fans will have access to NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero, as well as the chance to win a free ticket for themselves and a guest to access seating inside the NFL Draft Theater.

March 14: Until Wednesday, March 14 at 11:59 PM ET, fans may register for Fan Mobile Pass to be eligible for free seated tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater. After March 14, registration remains open for NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero, also giving fans a chance to win standby theater tickets.

Late March: Fans randomly selected for seated tickets will receive an e-mail notifying them of the date (one of three days) and instructions for confirming attendance.

April 26 to April 28: The free NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero football festival opens for fans of all ages and teams. Through Fan Mobile Pass, fans attending the NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero will have the chance to receive stand-by tickets for seats inside of the NFL Draft Theater.

