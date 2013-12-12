Free Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reece

With running back Rashad Jennings expected to return to the lineup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bay Area News Group's Jerry McDonald noted Wednesday that Reece will "again recede into the background" after carrying the load a week ago.
Reece made the most of his opportunity last Sunday, blasting the New York Jets for 123 rushing yards on 19 carries. Against one of the NFL's stingiest run defenses, Reece -- the first back to crack 100 yards against Gang Green all season -- barreled for 6.47 yards per attempt and caught a pair of passes for 38 yards.
I'd love to see the Raiders hand Reece the ball more over these final three games. Darren McFadden is all but done in Oakland, so why not pair Jennings and Reece together down the stretch?
Last season, Reece stepped in for McFadden and Mike Goodson and tore off 261 rushing yards on 54 carries during a four-game clip that showed he's more than a traditional fullback. He's played in fewer than half of the team's snaps this season, but only Mike Tolbert of the Carolina Panthers has more yards on the ground among fullbacks.
With Oakland dancing in the basement of the AFC West, why not unleash the man and find out if Reece deserves more than spot play in 2014?
