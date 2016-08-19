Free NFL game Friday: A trio of classic Super Bowls

As voted on by NFL fans on Facebook, 96 of the most memorable games in NFL history will be uploaded to the NFL's official YouTube channel this season.
From an initial list of 160 classic games compiled by NFL Media/NFL Films in collaboration with NFL Clubs, fans made the final decision on the three most memorable games per franchise. The full network broadcasts of all 96 games will be uploaded in August in conjunction with the start of the NFL preseason.
The Dallas Cowboys won their first ever Super Bowl after they defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI. Dallas rushed for 252 yards and 23 first downs in the game. Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Staubach was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance.
The New York Giants' 20-19 win over the Buffalo Bills still stands as the only Super Bowl decided by one point.
Super Bowl XXV was played during the height of the Gulf War and featured the famous rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by the late-great singer Whitney Houston.
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 to capture their first ever Super Bowl win. Chicago had seven sacks in the game. Bears' Richard Dent had 1.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a pass in the win. The defensive lineman was named MVP for his performance.