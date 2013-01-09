Free medical exams for former NFL players during Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- The NFL will conduct medical screenings for former players during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Available to all retired players, the NFL will provide two days of free and confidential counseling as well as cardiovascular, blood, sleep, nutrition and prostate screenings.
Through its Player Care Foundation, the league will team with the American Urological Association Foundation, the Living Heart Foundation, the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine and Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine.
Individual mental health counseling and resource services will also be available for former players. A lecture series featuring national experts on brain health, including neurologists from the University of California San Francisco's department of neurosurgery, will be held as well.
