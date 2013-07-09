Free agent Vonta Leach in no rush to pick an NFL team

Vonta Leach is perfectly content to wait it out.
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported Monday night that the free-agent fullback is in no rush to make a decision about where he'll play this season. The Miami Dolphins remain the front-runners, according to Jackson, but Leach's camp is waiting to see if another team emerges with a more lucrative deal over the next two weeks.
The Herald's Armando Salguero tweeted Monday that Miami has yet to make a "solid contract offer" to the 31-year-old Pro Bowl blocker, having only discussed the general outline of a contract back in June. A source told Salguero that Leach likes the Dolphins, in theory, but the money has to be right.
Salguero tweeted that Leach also has a standing offer from the Baltimore Ravens, who released him in early June. The New York Giants are another team in the mix amid reports that fullback Henry Hynoski's knee injury could affect his early season availability.