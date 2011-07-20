Free-agent-to-be Holmes among harder players to replace

The Jets need to keep a receiver. Should they lose both Santonio Holmes and Braylon Edwards, well, that would cause some consternation. QB Mark Sanchez needs weapons. That offense needs to score more points and help out the defense. It will be very difficult to get two receivers, or even one, with as much talent in this market. In a very challenging AFC, now is not the time for the Jets to lose assets that should cultivate growth from their young quarterback. Holmes is more diverse than Edwards. Sanchez needs that option on slants and screens and check-downs. Holmes will be the priority and replacing him, well, good luck with that.