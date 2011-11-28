Free-agent QBs Delhomme, Garcia to work out for Texans

Free agents Jake Delhomme and Jeff Garcia will work out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday, according to a league source, and the plan is to sign one of them for quarterback depth behind rookie T.J. Yates and veteran Kellen Clemens.
Delhomme, a 36-year-old who has thrown for 20,764 yards with 125 touchdowns with 101 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons, played for the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He started four games before giving way to then-rookie quarterback Colt McCoy.
Garcia, 41, last played in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has thrown for 25,537 yards with 161 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in 11 seasons.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Monday the team would add another quarterback, but he maintained he plans to move forward with Yates and Clemens at the position.
The Texans need quarterback depth after losing Matt Leinart to a fractured collarbone in Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and placing Matt Schaub on season-ending injured reserve because of a right foot injury.
The Texans worked out Garcia, Trent Edwards and Brodie Croyle, among others, last week before signing Clemens.