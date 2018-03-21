Free agency roundup: Colts re-sign Christine Michael

The Colts also signed Jack Mewhort to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million including incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Indy drafted Mewhort in the second round of the 2014 draft. The guard has played in and started 45 games over four seasons with the Colts, but missed 11 games last year with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Mewhort was No. 38 on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents.