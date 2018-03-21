 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Free agency roundup: Colts re-sign Christine Michael

Published: Mar 21, 2018 at 02:09 AM

The Detroit Lions found their veteran tight end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Detroit signed former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to a source informed of the decision. Detroit announced the signing Wednesday.

Signing Willson (two Ls, not one; don't get it twisted) comes after the Lions released former first-round tight end, Eric Ebron, ahead of the new league year.

Willson, an Ontario native, doesn't replace Ebron's pass-catching production (89 career receptions in five seasons in Seattle) but is a big upgrade as a run blocker. With the Lions hoping to turn a putrid run game around, improving the blocking from the tight end position became essential.

Willson joins 2017 fourth-round rookie Michael Roberts atop the Lions' tight end depth chart. It's a position the team is likely not done addressing this offseason.

Detroit is also working on a deal for defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, who played nine games, including postseason, in New England last season under then-defensive coordinator and current Lions coach Matt Patricia. The Lions moved to add another defender Wednesday, signing free agent defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was a 2013 first-round pick by the Broncos.

Here are the other free-agent visits and signings that we're monitoring on Wednesday:

  1. The Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Christine Michael after he spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve.

The Colts also signed Jack Mewhort to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million including incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Indy drafted Mewhort in the second round of the 2014 draft. The guard has played in and started 45 games over four seasons with the Colts, but missed 11 games last year with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Mewhort was No. 38 on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents.

The Colts also re-signed cornerback Pierre Desir, who started six games for Indy and recorded 32 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in 2017.

  1. The Atlanta Falcons signed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Logan Paulsen to a one-year contract, the team announced. Rapoport reports Paulson's deal is worth just over $1 million with $200,000 guaranteed. They are hosting linebacker Pernell McPhee on Wednesday. Released by the Chicago Bears in late February, McPhee has also met with the Washington Redskins.
  1. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns is scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys and then the New York Jets this week, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his situation. The Jags released the wide receiver on Tuesday before he was set to earn $7 million in non-guaranteed money.
  1. Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  1. The Denver Broncos signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Clinton McDonald.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs are working on a deal for veteran tight end Benjamin Watson. Watson, 37, caught 61 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns for the Ravens in 2017. Kansas City announced Wednesday that it signed former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Xavier Williams.
  1. Free-agent defensive lineman Emmanuel Lamur signed with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, the team announced.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings re-signed kicker Kai Forbath. Forbath joined the organization in 2016 and has made 47 of 53 field goal attempts in 23 games played for Minnesota. The Vikes also announced the re-signings of tight end Josiah Price and long snapper Nick Dooley and the release of linebacker Shaan Washington.
  1. The Houston Texans released defensive tackle Chunky Clements and wide receiver Cobi Hamilton.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Guard Nick Allegretti says he came to Commanders to 'be a starter in Week 1'

Commanders' new guard, Nick Allegretti, talked about why he came to Washington. "I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week 1," Allegretti said. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address 'obvious' O-line needs through multiple avenues

After five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters, the Seattle Seahawks have a clear void on the front line, which general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to address through both free agency and the draft.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.
news

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.