Around the League

Presented By

Free agency primer: Top 10 linebackers

Published: Mar 01, 2014 at 09:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Pass rushing outside linebackers are difficult to find. NFL teams traditionally have to convert collegiate defensive ends to linebacker, and they are careful not to let them go when they find one they like.

There are a boatload of pass rushing defensive linemen in free agency this offseason, but not many options for 3-4 defenses at outside linebacker. That is doubly true after Washington kept Brian Orkapo off the market by placing the franchise tag on him.

It's easier to find help at inside linebacker, although our top option there, Donald Butler, has already re-signed with San Diego. Here's a quick look at the entire free agent linebacker crop.

Was a class of his own

  1. Brian Orakpo, Washington Redskins (UPDATE: Redskins placed the franchise tag on Orakpo.)

It would have been a typical Washington move to let one of its few great homegrown talents get away. Give them credit making the right move and placing the franchise tag on him. Orakpo is powerful and versatile. He's strong against the run and an excellent pass rusher. He would have made a killing.

Solid starters

  1. Jason Worilds, Pittsburgh Steelers (UPDATE: The Steelers applied the transition tag to Worilds, who quickly signed it.)
    1. LaMarr Woodley, Pittsburgh Steelers
    2. Brandon Spikes, New England Patriots
    3. Karlos Dansby, Arizona Cardinals
    4. Shaun Phillips, Denver Broncos
    5. Daryl Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Worilds' agent has to be thrilled that Orakpo gets tagged. Worilds was easily the best 3-4 outside linebacker with Orakpo staying in Washington. now that honor belongs to Woodley, who has plenty of talent. ... Spikes isn't an asset on passing downs, but he's one of the best run-stoppers at his position. That's still worth plenty.

Dansby, Phillips and Smith all played well last year on one-year deals. They will be looking for more this time around. Phillips can also line up as a defensive end, but his best position is probably as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Starters with questions

  1. Jon Beason, New York Giants
    1. Perry Riley, Washington Redskins
    2. Erin Henderson, Minnesota Vikings
    3. Wesley Woodyard, Denver Broncos

As you can see, the depth in this free agent crop is at inside linebacker. Jon Beason only fits a 4-3 scheme, but the Giants spoke about his impact last year in reverential tones. ... Riley is the best candidate here to make a leap in his second contract.

Should stay in the NFL

Rob Jackson, Parys Haralson, Jonathan Casillas, O'Brien Schofield, Jo-Lonn Dunbar, Stephen Nicholas, Darryl Sharpton, Ernie Sims, Keith Rivers, D.J. Williams, Jonathan Vilma, Desmond Bishop, Michael Boley, Kavell Conner, Arthur Moats and Pat Angerer.

Wrong era: Brandon Spikes

Spikes' violent, disruptive run-stopping ability ranks with any inside linebacker. Put him on the 1970's Steelers and he's an annual Pro Bowl pick. Put him in today's NFL defending a bubble screen, and he looks out of place. How much do you pay a specialist, even if he's a great specialist?

Toughest to evaluate: Jason Worilds

Worilds had one of the best-timed contract pushes in recent NFL history. After three and a half unremarkable seasons in Pittsburgh, Worilds took over LaMarr Woodley's starting job and went on an outrageous run. Worilds racked up 16 quarterback hurries, 20 QB hits and seven sacks in his final eight games last year.

Best bet for an encore: Daryl Smith

Smith, Karlos Dansby and Shaun Phillips all had surprisingly productive 2013 seasons. They are all at least 32 years old. While Dansby played at an All-Pro level last year and Phillips is a solid all-around player, Smith is the best bet to repeat his feat at a low price. His smarts and instincts should age well at middle linebacker.

It wouldn't be a surprise if all three players return to their teams from a year ago.

The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" works through our top 101 free agents and responds to some heat from Donte Whitner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW