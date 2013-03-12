Free agency primer: Ranking the wide receivers

Notes: Projects galore. Moss won't be back in San Francisco. ... The Bills, meanwhile, won't re-sign Jones or Nelson, meaning Buffalo might wind up plucking someone else off this list. ... Stokley did a nice job in Denver, but turns 37 in June. ... Cribbs would be an intriguing fit for the 49ers and whispers suggest there's interest there. ... Collie is an enigma. He could help anyone if healthy, but who's going to put energy into a player who can't stay on the field? ... Simpson played himself out of a job in Minnesota. ... Edwards is a shadow of what he once was, and Henderson's occasional production as a deep threat is diminished by too much inconsistency. ... Massaquoi's durability was frustrating in Cleveland.