Free agency primer: Ranking the running backs

Notes: Wells is a disappointing first-round pick who could still help a team looking for a short-yardage back. I stubbornly still see flashes of potential from Jones. He stayed healthy enough in 2012 and isn't a terrible low-cost backup option with potential to explode for a game or two off the bench. It's hard to imagine Woodhead out of New England, but he's a quick player that can do a little bit of everything. Turner would be best used in small doses after getting cut by the Falcons. In theory, he would have a role like Brandon Jacobs used to in New York. In reality, he's no longer a great short-yardage back. Stephens-Howling is a terrific special teamer who was far better than his numbers indicate when he was asked to start for the Cardinals. He's similar to Woodhead, but could carry the ball more.