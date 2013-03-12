Free agency primer: Ranking the cornerbacks

Notes: Let's start with Smith. He's been widely touted as the top corner on the market, but I can't get past his inconsistent play. Smith is big and physical and will draw interest, but whatever team lands him must find a way to pull more steady week-to-week play out of the four-year pro. Grimes was lost to an Achilles' injury in the season opener, but Falcons coach Mike Smith said his recovery has been "outstanding." With Atlanta hoping to re-sign safety William Moore, Grimes might escape on the open market. Possible fit? How about the Patriots. They don't overspend on free agents and Grimes looms as a bargain post-injury. The prospect of grabbing this legitimate starting corner on the cheap makes him my No. 1.