Free agency possible for Ed Reed; opinion split on Mike Glennon

» Scouts and executives don't just evaluate the players at these games; they also keep an eye out for potential coaching candidates. While still at the University of San Diego, Jim Harbaugh chose to coach in a college all-star game in Las Vegas. That is when his stock began to rise, as NFL personnel types came away impressed with his coaching style and command. Former all-pro cornerback Al Harris is looking to make the transition to coaching, as well. He has done an excellent job coaching the West team's secondary, and I fully expect him to be an NFL position coach in the near future.