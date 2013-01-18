Free agency possible for Ed Reed; opinion split on Mike Glennon

Published: Jan 18, 2013 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

TAMPA, Fla. -- College all-star game practices are a great place for NFL scouts and personnel men to evaluate upcoming talent. But it's not all about prospect evaluation. The latest player news, coaching moves and everything else relating to the NFL are all hot topics, as well.

Here are a few nuggets I gleaned during my time on the sidelines at the East-West Shrine Game practices this week:

» One personnel executive mentioned that he wouldn't be surprised if the Baltimore Ravens allowed Ed Reed to depart via free agency in the offseason. If the 11-year veteran safety hits the open market, two logical landing spots would be the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Reed is close to Colts coach Chuck Pagano, the former Ravens defensive coordinator, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick has never been shy about his high opinion of Reed.

» Opinions are really split on North Carolina State quarterback Mike Glennon. Some teams are infatuated with his size and arm strength, while others are concerned with the high volume of turnovers.

» There was plenty of chatter following Chip Kelly's decision to accept the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching job. One interesting topic involved potential quarterbacks that would allow him to incorporate all aspects of his offensive system. This draft class doesn't have an ideal candidate for his scheme, but one executive mentioned an interesting possibility: Why not trade a mid-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Tyrod Taylor?

» NFL scouts have always had an incredible amount of respect for Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson. He is always on the road evaluating college players, and he puts more effort into the process than any other executive in the league. A prime example: Following Wednesday afternoon's East-West Shrine practice, most scouts and personnel men headed home for the weekend, with the real action wrapped up and only unpadded practices left on the docket. At Thursday's afternoon practice, there were only eight NFL representatives in attendance. It was pouring rain outside and there was Thompson, sporting a rain poncho and closely monitoring every individual drill.

» Scouts and executives don't just evaluate the players at these games; they also keep an eye out for potential coaching candidates. While still at the University of San Diego, Jim Harbaugh chose to coach in a college all-star game in Las Vegas. That is when his stock began to rise, as NFL personnel types came away impressed with his coaching style and command. Former all-pro cornerback Al Harris is looking to make the transition to coaching, as well. He has done an excellent job coaching the West team's secondary, and I fully expect him to be an NFL position coach in the near future.

Jeremiah: Who is Manti Te'o?

That's the question NFL teams are asking in a bizarre saga. Daniel Jeremiah weighs the impact on Manti 

Te'o's draft stock. More ...

» The Dallas Cowboys' hiring of Monte Kiffin as defensive coordinator came as a shock to numerous scouts and executives. They assumed his NFL coaching career had ended and don't really see him as a good fit in Dallas. Time will tell if this move proves to be the right one for that organization.

» It's been several weeks since Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous play in the Outback Bowl, but it's still a hot topic in NFL circles. Several veteran personnel men said it was one of the most impressive plays they've ever seen.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MTS: Melvin Gordon ends holdout; Gary Andersen talks Utah State's culture

news

Move The Sticks 2019 Position Prototype Series

news

Move The Sticks 360: 2019 NFL Draft prospects

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Previewing Week 15

news

Move the Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 9

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

news

MTS: First-quarter awards, Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 4

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Contender or pretender?

news

Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

news

Move The Sticks: Time to hit the panic button?

news

Move The Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 2

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW