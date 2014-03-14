Free agency: Darrelle Revis, Golden Tate could haunt old teams

Golden Tate leaving Seattle sticks out to me for two reasons. First, he is set up to have a huge statistical year opposite Calvin Johnson on a team that threw the ball nearly 40 times per game last season. Anytime a free agent leaves and immediately puts up huge numbers -- even if they are bloated numbers -- it's difficult for a fan base to digest. Secondly and most importantly, looking at the depth chart for the Seahawks as it stands today, you have Doug Baldwin, Ricardo Lockette, Jermaine Kearse and Percy Harvin. Those four players combined for just 78 of the Seahawks' 267 total receptions in the 2013 regular season -- that's less than 30 percent. Tate, by comparison, had a team-high 64 catches and also led the team in receiving yards (898).