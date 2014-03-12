Free agency: Alterraun Verner, Jared Veldheer worth the dough

The Alterraun Verner deal is the best value in free agency. He is an ideal fit for the Cover 2 scheme Lovie Smith will implement in Tampa Bay. Although I was intrigued by the prospect of seeing Darrelle Revis play in a system predicated on pressure from the front four, I believe Verner is a good fit and better bargain for the Buccaneers. Still just 25, Verner is young and athletic enough to grow into a top-five player at the position.