Around the League

Presented By

Fred Jackson won't let contract situation turn ugly

Published: May 03, 2012 at 02:15 PM

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- The last time we saw Fred Jackson, he was limping off the field in Miami, a career year abruptly cut short by a broken bone in his lower right leg.

That day Jackson was devastated, remembering it as the worst feeling he ever had on a football field.

"You feel like you're going out and making some plays, finally starting to do some things right," Jackson told Around The League on Thursday from NFL Network studios. "To have it end that way is not the way you want it to end."

Luckily for Jackson, the break was on a non-weight bearing bone and doctors have told him the leg is now stronger than it was before the injury. (This seems hard to believe, but who am I to defy the men in the white coats.)

Jackson said he could play tomorrow, but he'd probably like to get a contract with the Buffalo Bills done first. Jackson is entering the final year of a four-year deal that will pay him $1.95 million in 2012. It's a bargain for a player that emerged as one of football's best all-purpose backs before his injury.

Jackson is on record saying he's OK with a deal not being done yet so long as general manager Buddy Nix continues to work toward it. I ask Jackson when it won't be OK.

"We've always said we want to have something done by training camp," he said. "So if we get to training camp and nothing is going on, then something will start to happen. But like I said, I've always put faith in Buddy and I think we'll get started soon. We've got the draft behind us and we got free agency over with, so I think things will start to pick up soon."

Is a holdout a possibility?

"Not at all. It's not something I want to do," he said. "I'll go in and I'll play. I'm under contract for another year. I'll go out and finish my contract and see what happens from there."

The Bills hold the cards here. Given his position and age (31), it's hard to imagine Jackson finding big money on the open market. The Billssay they will take care of him, but could they be tempted to let this deal run out and re-evaluate a year from now? We'll know soon enough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More