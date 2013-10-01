Fred Jackson to play Week 5; C.J. Spiller game-time call

The Buffalo Bills will have at least one of their top two running backs available for "Thursday Night Football" versus the Cleveland Browns.
Veteran Fred Jackson told NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano on Tuesday's "Around the League Live" that he is "definitely playing" in Week 5.
Jackson practiced for the second consecutive day after suffering a mild MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. C.J. Spiller, on the other hand, was held out again with an ankle injury.
Spiller is shaping up as a game-time decision.
Although Spiller was walking with a heavy limp Tuesday, he said there is "not much swelling" in his ankle.
"It felt good. To be honest, I didn't think I would be able to jog today. So that was an encouraging sign," Spiller added. "Tomorrow will be a huge day for us, to see what the reaction will be."