Fred Jackson signs one-year extension with Bills

The Bills announced Wednesday that Jackson signed a contract extension with the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Jackson signed a one-year extension worth $2.6 million with $1 million additional in incentives, according to a source.
Jackson was Buffalo's best option out of the backfield a season ago, but his role with the team is less clear in 2014. C.J. Spiller is expected to see the majority of touches, and the team gave up a mid-round draft pick to acquire former Philadelphia Eagles running back Bryce Brown. Anthony Dixon is also in the mix.
Jackson, 33, is unlikely to have a long-term role with the team. But Wednesday's move tells us the Bills remain very much invested in Jackson in the present.
