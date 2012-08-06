Fred Jackson says Buffalo Bills fine as playoff sleeper

"I think you always want to be considered one of the best," Jackson said on NFL Network. "And we know that we haven't proven anything. We still have to step out on the football field and make plays and put us in a position to be known as one of the better or dominant teams. So that's just another thing for us to shoot for. You know, go out there and kind of set the bar high for ourselves, give people reason to think that we're a dominant team.