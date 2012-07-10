Fred Jackson, C.J. Spiller could split Buffalo Bills carries

The Buffalo Bills have an enviable problem on their hands: two talented running backs, one football.
Before Fred Jackson fractured his fibula in November, the fifth-year back produced six 100-yard games and 31 of the Bills' 60 big plays on offense. With Jackson sidelined, the Bills weren't the same team, but C.J. Spiller bloomed, with five touchdowns over the final five games.
"I can promise you this, we will not make everybody happy," coach Chan Gailey told the Buffalo Bills' official website. "That will not happen this year. The only thing that will make everybody happy is winning. That's what the goal is, to come up with plans that incorporate everybody's abilities that allow us to win. Other than that, I can't predict what's going to happen as far as percentages for their touches."
It's a trend we're seeing across the NFL, with the featured-back role vanishing in favor of a committee of specialized runners. The Bills were at their best when Jackson was used heavily last season, but Spiller was drafted for his versatility, which was on display late in the season.
Having too many weapons hasn't been a problem for the Bills in recent years. We believe they'll figure this one out.