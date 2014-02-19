Fred Davis suspended indefinitely for substance abuse

The Washington Redskins tight end has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The suspension begins immediately.
"I would like to clarify the circumstances that resulted in my current suspension. In the past, I made the mistake of knowingly ingesting a banned substance," Davis said in a statement released by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday. "For over two years, I've worked very hard to eliminate marijuana from my life, and I have not had a positive test for it since 2011. Unfortunately, a couple of months ago I took a supplement that contained a banned substance.
"I now know that supplements are not regulated by the FDA and may contain banned substances. The NFL Policy is strict, and not knowing that a supplement might contain a banned substance doesn't excuse a violation of the policy. I've worked closely with the NFLPA and NFL to resolve this violation, and I will be permitted to apply for reinstatement in the fall. I look forward to staying in football shape, remaining in compliance with the NFL policy, and having a chance to get back on the field to contribute to a team's success next season."
This marks the second time Davis has been hit with a drug-related suspension. The former second-round draft pick was suspended for the final four games of the 2011 season for violating the same league policy.
Davis, 28, is coming off a lost season in which he fell behind Jordan Reed on the depth chart. He then embedded himself deep in Mike Shanahan's doghouse. He was listed as inactive for several weeks and finished with seven catches for 70 yards and one touchdown -- quite the stumble for a guy who was protected by the franchise tag one season earlier.
Davis wore out his welcome in Washington. His latest suspension could make him a toxic figure to teams looking for a tight end in free agency.
Davis has enough ability to be a real player, but the baggage that comes with that talent continues to undermine him.
