Fred Davis reportedly target of Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are flush with cash and in the mood to spend. After dropping a combined $75 million (with $35 million in guarantees) on pass rusher Paul Kruger and defensive tackle Desmond Bryant, the Browns reportedly are looking to upgrade on offense.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that the Browns have an interest in free-agent tight end Fred Davis and might not be done signing players on the heels of Tuesday's run.
Davis, who spent his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins, is a logical target. The Browns are shallow at the position and don't plan to re-sign Ben Watson. Jordan Cameron was intriguing in spots last season, but he's still developing. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner loves reliable, athletic pass-catching tight ends, one reason the Browns were linked to Jared Cook, who wound up going to the St. Louis Rams.
Davis is on his way back from an Achilles tear, but he proved to be an explosive target when healthy and sits out there as our No. 2 available tight end with Tony Gonzalez set to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Because of the injury, Davis won't cost as much as someone like Dustin Keller, our No. 1 free-agent tight end who's reportedly set to meet with the Miami Dolphins.
Whoever pursues Davis will have competition. The Redskins"told others they expect to re-sign" him, John Keim of the Washington Examiner reported last week. Like the Browns, the Redskins need help at the position, and with some of the bigger names being pulled off the market, Davis is starting to look like the best option out there.