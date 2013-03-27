Fred Davis: I'll visit New York Jets 'in a couple of days'

Fred Davis isn't done meeting with suitors from the AFC East. After dining with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, the free-agent tight end is slated to visit the New York Jets.
Davis told ProFootballCentral on Tuesday that he plans to huddle with the Jets "in a couple of days," and John Keim of the Washington Examiner also reported a visit is on tap. That will happen after the Bills host the former Washington Redskins tight end Thursday. The Redskins remain interested in re-signing Davis.
The Jets are desperate for help at tight end after Dustin Keller signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Keller was the Jets' most consistent threat when healthy. Jeff Cumberland can't fill those shoes, but Davis -- coming off a season-ending Achilles injury -- would give the Jets a dynamic playmaker.
The Jets, however, aren't likely to win a price war with the Bills. The Jets have created salary-cap room by chopping veterans off the roster, but Gang Green has been quiet in free agency and looks like a team in a complete rebuild. Adding Davis would bring some much-needed excitement to coach Rex Ryan's flailing offense.