Fred Davis eyeing minicamp return from Achilles injury

"Anytime you get to play and be a No. 1 guy and be out there with the No. 1s, I think it helps you tremendously because you are working at a faster pace with guys that know the offense already, that are expected to start. I think he's definitely doing well, watching him out there, if you guys are out there you'll see he's definitely getting better than he was last year and he was already pretty good. He's definitely in a good position to make his stock even higher just playing in these practices and preseason games ... I definitely feel he's on track to have a good year too."