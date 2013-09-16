Frazier: Adrian Peterson tried for home run every play

Let's do some math.
Through two games, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts, a healthy 4.4 yards-per-attempt average.
Now, let's throw out his best gain (a 78-yard touchdown gallop in the opener) and his worst (a 13-yard loss on Sunday). What you're left with is 42 attempts for 128 yards, about 3 yards per carry.
In other words, AP has not been AP ... at least, not yet. On Monday, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier was asked to evaluate Peterson's performance thus far.
"Part of some of the issues he dealt with yesterday (is) trying to hit that home run on every single run," Frazier told reporters, referring to the Vikings' 31-30 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "And that's not always going to be the case. But overall, in these first two games, he's done well.
"He's done everything we've asked him to do. We just have to make sure to get him some holes."
Peterson always is one broken tackle away from the highlight reel, so we're not putting too much into his (relatively) slow start.